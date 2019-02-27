The closed median home price was $525,000 in Nassau County, a 5-percent increase over the previous year, and $380,000 in Suffolk County, a 5.8-percent increase, according to the latest figures from the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. Here are homes listed for asking prices near each county's median home price.

Bethpage

3620 Collector Lane

$524,888

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch includes a finished lower level featuring a projection television and surround sound system that can remain with the house, says listing agent Lisa Caputo of Keller Williams Realty Elite. “It is media center ready,” Caputo says.

The house features an open layout with a living room and dining room with hardwood floors. The eat-in kitchen features granite countertops, vaulted ceilings with skylights, and sliders that open to a deck in the backyard. The lower level, in addition to the media center, includes an office and a full bathroom. The 1951 house also offers a laundry room and an attached one-car garage. Taxes on the 60-by-101-foot property are $11,085. Listing agents: Lisa Caputo and Fedra Corallo, Keller Williams Realty Elite, 516-695-9512, 917-589-3600

Farmingville

4 Melvin Ct.

$379,999

This four-bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom Colonial sits on a .34-acre property that features an in-ground pool. The house includes a living room with hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings, an eat-in kitchen with white cabinetry, a dining room, and a den with sliding glass doors that open to the backyard. The master suite, which includes a full bathroom, is on the upper level with three additional bedrooms and a bathroom.

There is also a partially finished basement and an attic with pull-down stairs. Built in 1970, the house has recently updated roofing and siding, the listing agent says. The property, on a cul-de-sac, also includes an attached one-car garage. The taxes are $9,753. Listing agent: Bryan Karp, Re/Max Eastern Properties, 516-384-0571

Centereach

9 Helen St.

$379,900

This Colonial, which is on an 80-by-100-foot property, offers four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The main level features a living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace with a custom mantle, a dining room with French doors and a fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar.

The first floor also includes one bedroom and one bathroom, while three additional bedrooms and a bathroom are on the upper level. The house, built in 1958, has sliding glass doors that open to a landscaped yard with a back deck. Taxes on the property are $10,283. Listing agent: Vincent Martino, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-252-8767