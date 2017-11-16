Long Island real estate prices climbed last month, as buyers got into bidding wars over a dwindling supply of homes.

In Suffolk County, homes sold for a median price of $360,000 in October, up 6.2 percent from a year earlier, the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island said in a report released Wednesday.

Nassau County homes traded for a median price of $500,000, up 6.4 percent from a year earlier.

Throughout the Island, there were 11,395 homes listed for sale last month, down 12 percent from a year earlier.