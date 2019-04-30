Carle Place

28 Garden Ave.

$429,900

A half-block from the Carle Place train station, this ranch features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The updated home includes an open floor plan that includes a living room, dining area and eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The finished basement has a laundry room and a separate heating zone.

The 45-by-100-foot property, with taxes of $8,593, also includes a detached 1-1/2 car garage. The property is down the road from Charles J. Fuschillo Park, which includes baseball and softball fields, basketball, handball, tennis and shuffleboard courts and a community center. Peak train rides from Carle Place to Penn Station are 38 to 44 minutes. A monthly ticket costs $308. Unrestricted parking is available at the station. Bart Cafarella, Realty Connect USA, 516-714-4100

Lake Ronkonkoma

41 Union Ave.

$415,000

This Colonial, with three bedrooms and 1-1/2 bathrooms, is just under a half-mile walk from the Ronkonkoma train station. The house, built in 1890, features a foyer that leads into the living room and dining room and hardwood floors. The main level also includes an eat-in kitchen, a den and half bathroom.

Three bedrooms and a full bathroom are on the upper level. The house includes a basement and attic. The half-acre property, with taxes of $6,379, has a detached one-car garage. Peak train rides from Ronkonkoma to Penn Station range from 69 to 88 minutes. A monthly ticket costs $405. Unrestricted, permit and daily fee parking is available at the station. Gina Amen, American Real Estate Associates, 631-862-6605

Wantagh

2100 Larch St.

$499,000

This expanded ranch, which is less than a half-mile from the Wantagh train station, offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Updates to the house, all completed within the last 10 years, include the granite kitchen, bathrooms, roofing, heating and electric, says the home’s listing agent. The main level includes a living room, dining room, kitchen, den, two bedrooms and a full bathroom.

The master bedroom, along with a full bathroom and an office, are on the upper level. The 50-by-100-foot property, with taxes of $12,707, also includes a brick driveway, detached two-car garage and a bi-level deck with a pergola. Peak train rides from Wantagh to Penn Station range from 46 to 58 minutes. A monthly ticket costs $308. Permit parking is available at the station. Nancy Kalberer, Century 21 American Homes, 516-659-6593