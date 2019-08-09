3 LI homes for sale near LIRR stations
Massapequa Park
30 Charles Ave.
$465,000
This Cape, with four bedrooms and one bathroom, is a half-mile from the Massapequa Park train station. The house includes a living room and dining room with hardwood flooring and eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and radiant heated floors.
Situated on a 60-by-100-foot corner property, with annual property taxes of $13,359, the 1954 house includes a full basement and an attached one-car garage. Peak train rides from Massapequa Park to Penn Station range from 49- to 66 minutes. A monthly ticket costs $308. Permit parking is available. Maureen Klersey, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-445-4195
Bay Shore
1 Sampson St.
$345,000
Just over a half-mile from the Bay Shore train station, this two-story home includes four bedrooms and one bathroom. The house, which was built in 1960 and recently renovated, includes a living room and a eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a mosaic backsplash. The master bedroom and a second bedroom are on the main level, while two additional bedrooms are on the second floor.
There is also a full basement. The .14-acre property, with annual property taxes of $7,252, offers easy access to ocean beaches via the nearby Robert Moses Causeway. Peak train rides from Bay Shore to Penn Station range from 59- to 83 minutes. A monthly ticket costs $405. Permit and metered parking is available. Marisa Baglio, Ramsay Realtors, 917-836-0568
Hicksville
75 Nevada St.
$469,000
This ranch, which is less than a mile walk from the Hicksville train station, features three bedrooms and one bathroom. In addition to the main level, which includes the living room, dining area and eat-in kitchen, the 1951 house also features a finished lower level.
The 50-by-100-foot property, with annual property taxes of 7,565, has a detached 1-1/2 car garage. Peak train rides from Hicksville to Penn Station range from 39- to 52 minutes. A monthly train ticket is $308. Permit and commuter parking are available. Monica McMahon, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-702-4484
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.