3 LI homes for sale near LIRR stations

This Bay Shore home is listed for $345,000.

This Bay Shore home is listed for $345,000. Photo Credit: Ramsay Realtors

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
Massapequa Park

30 Charles Ave.

$465,000

This Cape, with four bedrooms and one bathroom, is a half-mile from the Massapequa Park train station. The house includes a living room and dining room with hardwood flooring and eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and radiant heated floors. 

Situated on a 60-by-100-foot corner property, with annual property taxes of $13,359, the 1954 house includes a full basement and an attached one-car garage. Peak train rides from Massapequa Park to Penn Station range from 49- to 66 minutes. A monthly ticket costs $308. Permit parking is available. Maureen Klersey, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-445-4195

Bay Shore

1 Sampson St.

$345,000

Just over a half-mile from the Bay Shore train station, this two-story home includes four bedrooms and one bathroom.  The house, which was built in 1960 and recently renovated, includes a living room and a eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a mosaic backsplash. The master bedroom and a second bedroom are on the main level, while two additional bedrooms are on the second floor. 

There is also a full basement. The .14-acre property, with annual property taxes of $7,252, offers easy access to ocean beaches via the nearby Robert Moses Causeway. Peak train rides from Bay Shore to Penn Station range from 59- to 83 minutes. A monthly ticket costs $405. Permit and metered parking is available. Marisa Baglio, Ramsay Realtors, 917-836-0568

Hicksville

75 Nevada St.

$469,000

This ranch, which is less than a mile walk from the Hicksville train station, features three bedrooms and one bathroom. In addition to the main level, which includes the living room, dining area and eat-in kitchen, the 1951 house also features a finished lower level. 

The 50-by-100-foot property, with annual property taxes of 7,565, has a detached 1-1/2 car garage. Peak train rides from Hicksville to Penn Station range from 39- to 52 minutes. A monthly train ticket is $308. Permit and commuter parking are available. Monica McMahon, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-702-4484   

