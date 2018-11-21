TODAY'S PAPER
3 Long Island houses for sale with radiant heated floors

The kitchen in this Merrick expanded Cape listed

The kitchen in this Merrick expanded Cape listed for $585,000 features radiant heated floors. Photo Credit: Realty Connect USA

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
Merrick

73 Shaw Dr.

$585,000

This expanded Cape, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, features radiant heated floors in the kitchen and the main-level bathroom.  The kitchen also includes stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, a wine refrigerator, and vaulted ceilings with exposed beams.  Sliding glass doors off the kitchen open to a paver patio in the backyard. The house, built in 1950, also has a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a family room, and a dining with French doors leading into the kitchen. The 70-by-100-foot property, with taxes of $9,212, includes an attached one-car garage. Susan Rupp, Realty Connect USA, 516-297-1435   

Coram

213 Pine Rd.

$419,000

Ceramic tile flooring with radiant heat is featured in the foyer and kitchen of this three-bedroom, two-bathroom Colonial. The cream-colored tiled lines the kitchen, which includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, including dual dishwashers, a center island and custom cabinetry. The living room and dining room each has hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings. The house, which was built in 1972, also includes a den with a gas fireplace and a master bedroom with a bathroom and walk-in closet. The 130-by-150-foot property, with taxes of $10,995, also has a basement and a two-car garage. Stephanie Calinoff, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-729-3717

Oceanside

3527 Westminster Rd.

$629,000

The open concept kitchen and dining room in this waterfront five-bedroom, 1-1/2 bath high-ranch feature radiant heated floors. The main level of the 1962 house also includes the living room, a den with a fireplace, and a four-seasons room with sliding glass doors opening to the yard. The kitchen includes granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The bathroom on the main level also has radiant heated floors. The 60-by-100-foot property, which the listing agent says is two houses from the open bay, has a cobblestone patio a pool with Trex decking and bulkhead. Janet Curti, Signature Premier Properties, 516-456-3714   

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

