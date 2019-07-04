Port Washington houseboat lists for $135,000
A one-bedroom, one-bathroom houseboat moored in Port Washington is on the market for $135,000.
The price includes all the furniture, and only cash offers will be accepted. There is a monthly $1,000 boat slip fee.
Built two years ago, the houseboat has a living room, eat-in kitchen and an upper deck for entertainment.
The listing agent is Uri Barkai of Charles Rutenberg Realty.
