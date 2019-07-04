TODAY'S PAPER
Port Washington houseboat lists for $135,000

This Port Washington houseboat is on the market

This Port Washington houseboat is on the market for $135,000, which includes all the furniture. Photo Credit: Charles Rutenberg

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A one-bedroom, one-bathroom houseboat moored in Port Washington is on the market for $135,000.

The price includes all the furniture, and only cash offers will be accepted. There is a monthly $1,000 boat slip fee.

Built two years ago, the houseboat has a living room, eat-in kitchen and an upper deck for entertainment.

The listing agent is Uri Barkai of Charles Rutenberg Realty.

