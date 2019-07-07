TODAY'S PAPER
3 Long Island homes for rent for under $3,000

The kitchen inside an Islip home available as

The kitchen inside an Islip home available as a whole house rental for $2,700 per month. Photo Credit: Netter Real Estate

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
Print

Hicksville

54 Libby Ave.

$2,800

This recently renovated Cape, on a 65-by-90-foot property, features four bedrooms and one bathroom. The main level of the house includes a living room-dining room combination and an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Two bedrooms are also on the main level, with two additional bedrooms on the second floor.

The property, situated on a cul-de-sac, is less than a mile from shopping. The lease is yearly, and the security deposit is one month’s rent. Utilities are not included. Pets are not allowed. Richie and Taleen Krug, Century 21 American Homes, 516-673-8775, 516-581-4659

Islip

522 Moffitt Blvd.

$2,700

This ranch, offering three bedrooms and one full bathroom, is less than a half-mile from the Islip train station. The house, with hardwood flooring throughout, includes an open layout with a living room and dining room, and an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. There is also a full basement. 

The property, with a circular driveway, includes a back patio and private backyard. The lease is yearly, and the security deposit is two month’s rent. Utilities are not included. Pets are not allowed. Kristine Rudner, Netter Real Estate, 631-786-5880

Patchogue

188 Rider Ave.

$2,250

On a .14-acre property that is less than a mile from Shorefront Park, this ranch includes two bedrooms and one bathroom. The house features a living room with hardwood flooring, an eat-in kitchen, a master bedroom with a closet organizer, an updated bathroom and a full basement.

The landscaping, alarm monitoring and propane for the stove are included, says the listing agent. The lease is yearly, and the security deposit is two month’s rent. Utilities are not included. Pets are not allowed. Amy Prego, Century 21 Castle Real Estate Properties, 631-431-5680     

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

