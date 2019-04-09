TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Morning
SEARCH
43° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

3 Long Island homes on the market for less than $300,000

This Sound Beach Cape is listed for $259,990.

This Sound Beach Cape is listed for $259,990. Photo Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brok

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
Print

Sound Beach

25 Manhasset Rd.

$259,990

This Cape, with three bedrooms and one bathroom, sits on a .18-acre property along a dead-end street. The house, which the listing agent says was built in 1965 and recently updated, includes a living room that is open to an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. 

The master bedroom is on the main level and two additional bedrooms are on the upper level. With updated roofing and windows, the house also features a paver patio and a driveway lined with Belgium blocks. Annual taxes on the property are $7,815. Listing agent: Robert Privitera, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-521-5276

Freeport

526 S. Ocean Ave.

$290,000

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch, on a .37-acre property, is a block away from Freeport’s Nautical Mile. The house, with a covered front porch, features a living room, an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and a master bedroom with a full bathroom. 

In addition to the second bedroom, the house has a full attic that, if finished, is large enough to accommodate two additional bedrooms, says the home’s listing agent. The property, with taxes of $13,078, includes a back patio and a shed. Listing agent: Suzanne Wildes, Petrey West Realty, 516-376-8895 

Central Islip

450 Elmore St.

$260,000

Situated on a 93-by-100-foot property, this Cape offers four bedrooms and one bathroom. Built in 1962, the house features an updated eat-in kitchen, which includes stainless steel appliances and a mosaic backsplash. The main level also includes a living room with hardwood flooring, two bedrooms and an updated bathroom. 

Two additional bedrooms are on the upper level. The house, with central air-conditioning and solar panels, also includes a full basement and an attached one-car garage. The property taxes are $7,322. Listing agent: Lina Lopes, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-487-3113

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Barbara Mehlman, from left, helps Eileen Kelly, of Town class teaches LI seniors smartphone basics
Kimberly Jerideau of the Suffolk Department of Labor, LI employment center hosting hiring events
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino spoke in Analysis: Town rejected less costly recycling bids
Dr. Christopher Windham has been named vice president Catholic Health Services hires three new executives
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli on Jan. 6. Audit faults state Education Dept. over school safety
Fog along Horseblock Road in Medford on Tuesday Forecast: Foggy morning, 'noticeably cooler'