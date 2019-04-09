Sound Beach

25 Manhasset Rd.

$259,990

This Cape, with three bedrooms and one bathroom, sits on a .18-acre property along a dead-end street. The house, which the listing agent says was built in 1965 and recently updated, includes a living room that is open to an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

The master bedroom is on the main level and two additional bedrooms are on the upper level. With updated roofing and windows, the house also features a paver patio and a driveway lined with Belgium blocks. Annual taxes on the property are $7,815. Listing agent: Robert Privitera, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-521-5276

Freeport

526 S. Ocean Ave.

$290,000

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch, on a .37-acre property, is a block away from Freeport’s Nautical Mile. The house, with a covered front porch, features a living room, an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and a master bedroom with a full bathroom.

In addition to the second bedroom, the house has a full attic that, if finished, is large enough to accommodate two additional bedrooms, says the home’s listing agent. The property, with taxes of $13,078, includes a back patio and a shed. Listing agent: Suzanne Wildes, Petrey West Realty, 516-376-8895

Central Islip

450 Elmore St.

$260,000

Situated on a 93-by-100-foot property, this Cape offers four bedrooms and one bathroom. Built in 1962, the house features an updated eat-in kitchen, which includes stainless steel appliances and a mosaic backsplash. The main level also includes a living room with hardwood flooring, two bedrooms and an updated bathroom.

Two additional bedrooms are on the upper level. The house, with central air-conditioning and solar panels, also includes a full basement and an attached one-car garage. The property taxes are $7,322. Listing agent: Lina Lopes, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-487-3113