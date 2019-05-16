Rocky Point

47 Tamarack Rd.

$349,900

This three-bedroom, two-bath raised ranch is on a leafy 0.23-acre parcel. The interior features an open floor plan and cathedral ceilings in multiple rooms. The living room is home to a wood-burning stove, and there is hardwood flooring throughout the main floor. “A wow factor is the shear openness of the great room with fireplace," says listing agent Lisa Molinelli. "The open floor plan is very conducive for entertaining."

Amenities include central air conditioning, a separate living space with an outdoor entrance and an attached one-car garage. The home was built in 1960 and comes with a property tax bill of $7,624. It has been on the market since April 29. Listing agent: Lisa Molinelli, Bel Breeze Real Estate Inc., 631-331-5100

Patchogue

1 Putnam Ave.

$339,990

A porch graces the front of this three-bedroom, two-bathroom wide-line ranch. The updated eat-in kitchen is next to the living room and features wainscoting and a small island.

Both bathrooms were recently renovated. A deck is off the family room and leads to a ground-level pavered patio. The home is near Canaan Lake. Property taxes are $9,782. Listing agent: Maureen Klersy, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-445-4195

Bellmore

2503 S. Centre Ave.

$347,000

This newly renovated two-bedroom, two-bath Colonial is on a 0.11-acre midblock lot. Property taxes are $15,871. High ceilings, a brick fireplace and wide openings between rooms are featured amenities.

A wood deck off the kitchen is accessed through sliding glass doors. Listing agent: Richard Drury, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-877-8989