On Long Island, there's no place like a log home

When David and Amanda Woreth took a wrong turn in Brookhaven Hamlet some 14 years ago, they felt like they had driven into another universe — or maybe Vermont.

"We were looking for a home to buy that would be closer to the beach than the one we had in Setauket, David explained. "Up until that point most of the homes we noticed looked relatively similar to familiar Colonial, ranch or bungalow styles. But here, at the end of a long dirt road, was a beautiful log home tucked into the woods on an acre of pristine property. Almost instantly, we knew we had to have it."

With three bedrooms, two baths, a big fireplace and a huge multilevel deck in the back, Amanda knew the home would be perfect for both entertaining and raising a family. Soon, the couple’s children, Joseph and Amy, were playing in the driveway and on the lawn with no worries about traffic coming down the street. In the evenings, the Woreths would sit on the porch with a little music playing in the background, surrounded by nature as they watched turkey, deer, duck and an occasional fox or pheasant pass through the yard.

"You would hardly guess we were living on Long Island, yet we were only a couple hundred yards from a main road and minutes away from shopping and a busier life," Amanda Woreth said. "Somehow, time had forgotten this place and our log home blended perfectly into the setting."

Wide price range

Log homes have a way of making you feel like life slows down, says Scott Bennett, a real estate agent for Douglas Elliman Real Estate on the North Fork. "They are beautiful, natural and designed to remind you of a simpler time with generally open floor plans, the scent and texture of natural wood, plus a structural integrity that’s surprisingly solid," Bennett said.

"Insulated by their exterior log walls, they are amazingly quiet, warm in the winter and cool in the summer," Bennett added. "There aren’t many here on Long Island, but the ones you find can range from delightfully cozy to spacious and spectacular. Like any other real estate investment, what you can get depends on your needs and budget. I’ve seen log homes on eastern Long Island sell for $500,000, and I’ve seen them sell for over $1,000,000 as well, so there is quite a range among the ones that are available."

Smell, texture of wood

You really can’t beat that old-timey feeling, the smell of the pine, cedar, fir or even oak logs and the texture of the natural wood through the house, agrees Amanda Woreth. "Our home was designed by The Original Lincoln Logs, and the construction is really sound," she said. "It was originally built from a stack and build style kit. Our logs are pine, rounded on the outside of exterior facing walls but squared inside, top and bottom for perfect stacking. The house is bigger inside than it looks from the outside, which seems to be a theme with log homes. We love entertaining here because the home and the yard are great conversation starters and instantly put guests at ease."

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Watching a log cabin rise

While the Woreths stumbled across their unique home, Maura and Jim O’Malley, both now retired, already knew they would love to build a log-cabin style house on a plot of land Maura’s parents offered the couple alongside their Southold home back in 2006.

"We had a log cabin built for a ski house in Pennsylvania in the 1990s and loved it," Maura O'Malley recalled. "On our way out from our home in Cranford, New Jersey, to visit my parents one day, we saw a log home in Riverhead that was nicely built. We got in touch with the homeowners who put us in contact with Northeastern Log Homes in Maine. We took a road trip to look at some of their models in Massachusetts, picked a three-bedroom, two-bath kit with a big front porch, nice fireplace and large loft we liked, and had a local contractor put it together. It was a great experience watching our home rise from the ground up from April through June."

15 years later, still solid

The O’Malleys were pleased that all the logs and components in their kit were precut and numbered for easy assembly and a perfect fit. Fifteen years later the home is still solid and substantial. "I absolutely love the smell and look of the beautiful white pine logs, both inside and out," Maura O'Malley said. "We had a carpenter add some artisan touches to the cabinets and banisters, and asked the manufacturer to make some small modifications to the kit. Overall, the process was very smooth. Our daughter Anne lives with us, my sisters are our neighbors, and we are blocks from a beautiful North Fork beach. We couldn’t be happier here."

Adaptable to different looks

When the O’Malleys first moved into their new log home, they brought along their furniture to use until they could pick out something new. Turns out, their traditional-style kitchen and living room tables, chairs and couch looked fine in their new setting and added a feeling of familiarity as the family began adjusting to their new surroundings.

"One misconception I think people have about log homes is that they require country and western décor. That’s simply not the case," said Maura O’Malley. "These homes are adaptable to different looks, so choose whatever style you like and it will probably be fine."

Log house near the beach

Penny and Greg Pitaro are taking that notion in a somewhat different direction. With the help of Susan Orioli from NoFo Real Estate, and Rene Giacobbe and Katie Schimps of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, the couple last November closed on an $815,000, four-bedroom, three-bath log home with a big front porch from which to watch sunsets. Their home is just an eight-minute walk to a beautiful Cutchogue beach.

"We’re thrilled to have a log cabin-style home," said Penny Pitaro proudly, but this will also be our beach house, so we’re painting the interior white and furnishing it to be light and airy. We’ve been working on the inside for weeks now — those logs really suck up the paint — but we are almost ready to sleep over and start inviting our guests. Maybe even this weekend. I can’t wait."

You can see how it was built

Pitaro says she’s surprised how a coat of white paint made her new home feel more contemporary. She also loves that you can actually see how the home is constructed. "You don’t see that in modern-style homes," she noted. "We can see how the different joints fit each other, which gives us insight into how the house is really put together; that surprised me somewhat. We’ll be staying here most weekends during the summer. It’s going to be a lot of fun."

As for the Woreths, their days of log home living are numbered. The couple just listed their home for sale for $599,000 with Ellen Green Realty.

"We’ve loved every minute of living here," said David Woreth, "but we are entering a new phase of our lives. We just purchased a campground on the AuSable River in Northern Michigan, so we’ll be renting cabins, camping space and kayaks. It’s going to be tough to let go of our wonderful log house, but we’ll be moving to another home with character, a beautiful A-Frame in wide-open country. After such a great time in our log house, we’ve decided that wherever we reside it should be a home that’s special and unique."

On Shelter Island, a log cabin from 1900

Want to visit a real log cabin and see what you think?

You can set up a tour and even bring a picnic lunch at the historic Smith-Taylor log cabin on relatively isolated Taylor’s Island in Coecles Harbor, Shelter Island. The quaint log cabin here was built about 1900 and was recently gifted to the Town of Shelter Island from S.

Gregory Taylor (Soterios Gregorios Tavoulares), for the "use and enjoyment of the general public."

"The Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee and the Taylor’s Island Foundation exist to restore the Island and fulfill Mr. Taylor's wish," said Pat Hunt, president of the Taylor's Island Foundation. "The Smith-Taylor Cabin is listed both on the New York State Register of Historic Places and on the National Register of Historic Places, and Taylor’s Island is part of the Coecles Harbor Marine Water Trail."

"Come visit," Hunt said. "You’ll absolutely love it."

Tom Schlichter