The Long Island Millennial Leadership Coalition will hold an Oct. 30 event at the Greybarn apartment complex in Amityville.

The event is free.

It’s becoming more and more difficult for young people to stay on Long Island, says John Schneidawin, chair ot the Long Island Millennial Leadership Coalition of LiiNC, a Westbury-based organization that aims to empower young professionals. With assistance from the Long Island Housing Partnership, the Hauppauge-based nonprofit that helps people find affordable housing opportunities on Long Island, Schneidawin was able to purchase a home in North Babylon at the age of 21, he says.

“That was because I was aware of organizations such as LIHP and the benefits they had to provide young individuals and people looking to purchase homes here on Long Island,” says Schneidawin, now 32.

The event will include presentations by Peter Elkowitz, president and chief executive of the Long Island Housing Partnership; Roger Weaving, president of the Huntington Township Housing Coalition, and Todd Poole, president and founder of 4Ward Planning, a company focused on sustainable development.

“Number one is awareness,” says Schneidawin. “I think a lot of people are struggling to find ways to stay here and they don’t necessarily know where to look or even know the different types of opportunities that are out there to help with assisting them in finding either a house or potentially apartments to live in here.”

There will be presentations and a question-and-answer session from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. A networking hour will follows.

Greybarn is located at 805 Broadway in Amityville. Participants should go to “The Barn,” which is near the rental office. For more information, call 516-861-5059.