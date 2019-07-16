East Moriches

93 N. Paquatuck Ave.

$429,000

At this three-bedroom, two-bathroom high-ranch, the homeowner can grow their own produce and cook it right in the backyard. The back patio, beneath a trellis, features an outdoor kitchen that includes a smoker, pizza oven, refrigerator and bar. Made of stone and concrete, the custom kitchen has a polished concrete countertop and steel cabinet doors. The yard also has fruit trees and an organic garden that grows tomatoes, garlic, sunflowers and more. “You have everything you need to make your own tomato sauce right in the backyard,” says listing agent Tim Tillman of Century 21 Mill River Realty, who is representing the house with Victoria Giamanco.

The house, built in 2013, includes a living room with a gas fireplace, a dining room with sliders that open to a deck, a kitchen with granite countertops and porcelain tile flooring, and a master bedroom with a full bathroom. Taxes on the .36-acre property are $9,371. Victoria Giamanco and Tim Tillman, Century 21 Mill River Realty, 631-484-3550, 917-916-5992

West Islip

300 Center Bay Dr.

$499,999

In the backyard of this three-bedroom, two-bathroom high-ranch, “you can cook an entire meal on the grill,” says listing agent Lisa Enciso of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The grill area, which is surrounded by a stone countertop and bar-height seating, includes a searing burner, two gas burners, cabinets and a storage drawer. While there isn’t a sink or refrigerator, French doors off the patio open to the family room that features a wet bar and fridge. The main level of the 1958 house includes living and dining rooms with hard-wired speakers and vaulted ceilings with a skylight, plus an updated kitchen with granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances.

Two bedrooms are on the main level and the master, which has three closets, is on the ground floor. The 50-by-105-foot corner property offers access to the Babylon Beach Estate Association, which includes a clubhouse and docking, Enciso says. The taxes are $11,504. Lisa Enciso, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-383-0406

Westbury

27 Ridge Rd.

$599,000

Just outside the solarium in this three-bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom split-level is an outdoor kitchen. The L-shaped island, situated on a paver patio, includes a multilevel countertop and a stainless steel grill, sink, fridge and cabinetry. After cooking, dine in the solarium, which has walls and ceilings of glass. The main level of the house, which was built in 1955, features an open living and dining room, plus a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a mosaic backsplash and a breakfast nook. The en suite master bedroom is on the upper level with two additional bedrooms and a bath. The lower level includes a family room and a half bath. The 60-by-100-foot property, with taxes of $16,260, also has an attached two-car garage. Kathleen Myers, Laffey Real Estate, 516-643-1202