A Kings Point home listed for $35 million features an infinity pool surrounded by blue marble that contains a mosaic bottom and a circular hot tub. “If you’re in the pool, you can’t tell that the water in the pool and the Long Island Sound are separate,” says Jason Friedman of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, who is listing the home with Sarah Friedman.

The 26,000-square-foot French limestone home has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and 10 half-bathrooms. Its three acres on the Long Island Sound include a marble fountain imported from the Rothschild estate in France, a private deepwater dock and a beach.

In Bridgehampton, a home on the market for $24 million comes with a 52-by-20-foot, 8-foot-deep freshwater pool that sits on the edge of a one-acre pond with a dock and a boathouse. The pond is framed by bluebell lilies and is naturally maintained, says listing agent Eileen O’Neill of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “It’s got three different kinds of fish in it: perch, bluegill and bass,” says O’Neill. “Not only is it gorgeous, it’s also a great spot to paddleboard, canoe, kayak and ice skate.”

The accompanying six-bedroom, 6½-bathroom home is located on 13.57 acres with mature specimen trees and an apple orchard.

Lovebirds might adore the heart-shaped pool at a Sands Point home listed for $8.9 million. The pool comes with a waterfall, Jacuzzi and stools within the pool. Next to the pool is an outdoor kitchen and cabana. “Behind the glass wall is an indoor pool with a Sahara Dry Heat dehumidifying system, plus Jacuzzi,” says listing agent Maria Rovegno of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “The space includes his and her dressing rooms, baths and saunas.”

The seven-bedroom, 8½-bathroom home is on 8.9 acres with a putting green, koi pond, private path to the beach and 8,000-square-foot driveway with a snow melt system.