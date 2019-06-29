Freeport

286 Westside Ave.

$449,900

Lounge in the pool or on the hammock at this three-bedroom, two-bathroom split-level. The backyard features a Trex deck that wraps around part of an above-ground pool, which is roughly 4 feet deep. A walkway leads to another deck that includes a canopy and hammock, both of which can be included with the house, says listing agent Paul DeTurris of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The 1958 house, which DeTurris says was recently renovated, features ceramic flooring throughout the lower levels.

The living room flows into a dining room with cathedral ceilings and sliding glass doors, and a kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors are featured in all three bedrooms, including the master, which also has a walk-in closet. One of the two marble and ceramic bathrooms includes a Jacuzzi tub. Taxes on the 50-by-100-foot property are $11,851. Paul DeTurris and Carmela Dragonetti, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-771-3007, 917-348-1492

Bohemia

83 Norman Dr.

$429,000

This three-bedroom, one-bathroom Cape includes a semi-inground pool. The quarter-acre property backs Connetquot High School. “That makes for great neighbors because nobody is there in the summer,” says listing agent Jennifer Shanahan of Century 21 Princeton Properties. A wood patio features a walkway that leads to the deck of the 16-by-28-foot pool, which is 54 inches deep.

The house includes a living room, kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and a dining room with sliders that open to the patio. There is also a family room with a wood-burning fireplace. Built in 1971, the house features recently updated siding, roofing and gutters, Shanahan says. The property, with taxes of $9,753, also includes an attached one-car garage. Jennifer Shanahan, Century 21 Princeton Properties, 516-446-7597

South Setauket

290 Arrowhead Ln.

$369,999

This high ranch, with five bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms, includes an in-ground pool with a slide and diving board. The 16-by-32-foot pool, in a yard that includes a back deck and patio, goes from 4 feet deep to 9 feet deep. The house, which was built in 1965, features a living room with sliding glass doors that lead to the deck, a den with a wood-burning stove, a dining room and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and a breakfast bar.

The bathroom on the upper level includes a Jacuzzi tub. The ,35-acre-property, in the Three Village Central School District, has taxes of $9,370. Bryan Karp, Re/Max Eastern Properties, 516-384-0571