Hicksville

80 Kuhl Ave.

$489,000

This ranch, on a 50-by-100-foot property that’s around the block from Cantiague Park, has taxes of $5,504. Offering three bedrooms and one bathroom, the house features a living room-dining room combination, an adjacent kitchen, and a full, finished basement with a laundry area. The house, built in 1952, has recently updated roofing, siding and windows, says listing agent Michael Alpert of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

In addition to a Zen garden and aboveground pool in the backyard, “you have the neighborhood entrance to one of Nassau County’s finest park facilities one block north of your front door,” Alpert says, adding that the park offers golf, tennis, ice skating, batting cages and more. The property also includes a back patio and a detached 1-1/2 car garage. Listing agent: Michael Alpert of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-334-3606

Wading River

2984 North Wading River Rd.

$289,990

Situated on a .32-acre lot that is roughly a quarter-mile from the beach, this Cape has property taxes of $5,991. The house, with four bedrooms and one bathroom, includes a living room with hardwood floors and an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

The master bedroom is one of two bedrooms on the main level. Two additional bedrooms are on the upper level. The house, built in 1948, also includes a full basement. The 140-by-99-foot property is down the road from Wildwood State Park. Listing agent: Peter Foglia, Re/Max Integrity Leaders, 516-901-2701

Valley Stream

105 Wood Lane

$479,000

This Cape, with four bedrooms and one bathroom, is on a 46-by-100-foot property with taxes of $7,890. The house, which was built in 1948, includes an updated kitchen with granite countertops, a tiled backsplash and a breakfast bar. The main level also includes the living room, dining area, two bedrooms and a full bath. Upstairs are two additional bedrooms.

Off the rear of the house is a sunroom with a hot tub, says listing agent Sal Sica of Keller Williams Realty Landmark. The property, which is a mile from the Valley Stream train station, features a back patio and shed. Listing agent: Sal Sica, Keller Williams Realty Landmark, 347-922-8947