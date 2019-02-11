TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
42° Good Afternoon
ClassifiedsReal Estate

3 Long Island ranch-style homes under $350,000

This Roosevelt ranch is listed for $335,000.

This Roosevelt ranch is listed for $335,000. Photo Credit: Laffey Real Estate

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
Print

Medford

2809 Watchill Ave.

$289,900

This ranch, in the Eagle Estates section of Medford, features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The eat-in kitchen was recently renovated with new cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, says the home’s listing agent. The house includes a formal living room with a bay window, a den with sliding glass doors that open to a back deck, and a dining room with a full-wall brick fireplace and wood-planked ceilings. The 1964 house has a partially finished basement. The .19-acre property, with taxes of $9,113, includes an attached 1-1/2 car garage. Peggy LoScalzo, Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life, 631-748-7653       

Roosevelt

60 Rose Ave.

$335,000

This ranch, with three bedrooms and one bathroom, sits on a 60-by-101-foot property. Off the living room is a step-up dining room, both of which have hardwood floors. The kitchen features an outside entrance that opens to a fully fenced backyard. The 1972 house includes a full basement. The property, with taxes of $9,189, offers easy access to the Southern State Parkway and Meadowbrook Parkway. Kathleen Myers, Laffey Real Estate, 516-643-1202     

Ronkonkoma

2824 Ocean Ave.

$289,000

Situated on a .46-acre property, this ranch offers two bedrooms and one bathroom. The living room, with hardwood floors, flows into a dining room with sliding glass doors that open to a back deck, and a kitchen featuring a mosaic backsplash. In addition to two bedrooms, there is also an office. Built in 1967, the house includes a full basement and a full attic. The 100-by-202-foot property, with taxes of $9,343, has an attached 1-1/2 car garage. Mary Devlin, Signature Premier Properties, 631-559-4639            

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Walda and Vincent Corazon, married 65 years, dance Lovebirds married 50+ years give relationship tips
East Hampton Town Hall in East Hampton, as Town bans bistro-style lighting without permit
Legendary Radio DJ Ken "Spider" Webb of Wheatley LI's Ken 'Spider' Webb on his lifetime in radio
Deshawn Webster, 24, of Queens, was charged with Police: NYC man bit cop at P.C. Richard & Son store
NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen was killed in Queens De Blasio: NYPD to conduct 'full review' of shooting
Edward and Linda Mangano arrive at federal court Witness: Mangano played key role in Singh's loans