Medford

2809 Watchill Ave.

$289,900

This ranch, in the Eagle Estates section of Medford, features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The eat-in kitchen was recently renovated with new cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, says the home’s listing agent. The house includes a formal living room with a bay window, a den with sliding glass doors that open to a back deck, and a dining room with a full-wall brick fireplace and wood-planked ceilings. The 1964 house has a partially finished basement. The .19-acre property, with taxes of $9,113, includes an attached 1-1/2 car garage. Peggy LoScalzo, Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life, 631-748-7653

Roosevelt

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

60 Rose Ave.

$335,000

This ranch, with three bedrooms and one bathroom, sits on a 60-by-101-foot property. Off the living room is a step-up dining room, both of which have hardwood floors. The kitchen features an outside entrance that opens to a fully fenced backyard. The 1972 house includes a full basement. The property, with taxes of $9,189, offers easy access to the Southern State Parkway and Meadowbrook Parkway. Kathleen Myers, Laffey Real Estate, 516-643-1202

Ronkonkoma

2824 Ocean Ave.

$289,000

Situated on a .46-acre property, this ranch offers two bedrooms and one bathroom. The living room, with hardwood floors, flows into a dining room with sliding glass doors that open to a back deck, and a kitchen featuring a mosaic backsplash. In addition to two bedrooms, there is also an office. Built in 1967, the house includes a full basement and a full attic. The 100-by-202-foot property, with taxes of $9,343, has an attached 1-1/2 car garage. Mary Devlin, Signature Premier Properties, 631-559-4639