LI home prices rise as buyers compete for scarce inventory

By Maura McDermott maura.mcdermott@newsday.com
Long Island home prices jumped last month as buyers encountered a shortage of homes for sale.

Homes in Nassau County sold for a median price of $505,000 in February, up 8 percent from a year earlier, the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island reported Friday. Suffolk County homes fetched a median price of $352,000, up 6.7 percent from the previous March.

There were only 4,422 homes for sale in Nassau, down 6 percent year-over-year, and 6,048 in Suffolk, a 15 percent annual decline.

Closed sales dropped by 10 percent in Nassau and 8.2 percent in Suffolk, compared with the same period last year. Buyers signed fewer contracts last month as well, with an annual decline in pending sales of 2.9 percent in Nassau and 1.1 percent in Suffolk.

