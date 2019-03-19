South Huntington

19 Gay Lore Drive

$2,800

This split level, available as a whole house rental, offers three bedrooms and 1-1/2 bathrooms. The main level features a living room with vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors and an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, wood cabinetry and a skylight.

A family room is on the lower level, which also includes a half-bathroom and a laundry area. The house, which sits on a .31-acre property, includes a partial basement, an attached one-car garage and a fenced yard that backs to a wooded area, the listing agent says.

The lease is yearly, and the security deposit is one month’s rent. Listing agent: Kathleen Casillo, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-662-0996

Great Neck

88 Cuttermill Rd.

$2,900

This unit, in The Pavilion condominium building, includes one bedroom and 1-1/2 bathrooms. It features a living room, dining room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Off the living area are sliding glass doors that open to a private terrace. The unit, on the fifth floor of the elevator building, also includes a washer and dryer.

The building, which is less than a half-mile from the Great Neck train station and a 25-minute peak train ride from Manhattan, has a gym, 24-hour doorman and indoor parking, the listing agent says. The lease is yearly, and the security deposit is two month’s rent. Listing agent: Rina Aghalarpour, Keller Williams Realty Gold Coast, 516-428-5834

Port Washington

30 N. Maryland Ave.

$2,700

This duplex, which is 0.2 miles from the Port Washington train station, features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The unit, with a private entrance, includes a living room and dining area with hardwood flooring and a kitchen with gas cooking. On the upper level are two bedrooms and a full bathroom. The unit also includes a basement with a private laundry and storage area. One off-street parking space is available in the driveway for tenant use, says the listing agent. The lease is for one year, and the security deposit is one month’s rent. Heat is included in the rent. Listing agent: Eileen O’Sullivan, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 347-351-6359