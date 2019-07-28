Mastic Beach

150 Cedar Rd.

$129,888

This almost 500-square-foot cottage, with one bedroom and one bathroom, offers access to bay and ocean beaches. The house is just under a mile from the beachfront along Narrow Bay and about a 10-minute drive from Smith Point Beach. Built in 1938, the house is on a .14-acre property that offers room for expansion, say listing agent Angela Hauser of Anthony Napolitano Homes.

The house includes a living room, eat-in kitchen and a partial basement with an outside entrance. Updated within the past two months, the house includes new carpeting and bathroom flooring, new fencing and a 2-year-old roof and septic system, Hauser says. Taxes on the property are $3,114. Angela Hauser, Anthony Napolitano Homes, 516-380-7422

Seaford

3955 South St.

$248,848

Situated on a canal, this roughly 1,000-square-foot home offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The two-story house, which listing agent Bryan Whalen of Vylla Homes Corp. says was fully renovated about three years ago, includes a living room-dining room combination, a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and tiled bathrooms. The upper-level master bedroom features a private deck with water views.

Beneath the deck is an area off the canal to park a boat up to 25-feet, Whalen says. “It’s a waterfront home where you can park your boat under your bedroom window and then go out to the bay or ocean,” Whalen says. The front of the roughly 20-by-107-foot property includes a pressure-treated wood deck and a four-car driveway. Taxes are $8,268. Bryan Whalen, Vylla Homes Corp., 631-317-9979

Medford

29 Middle Line Ave.

$299,990

In this roughly 800-square-foot cottage, which features two bedrooms and one bathroom, “everything has been redone,” says listing agent Jessica Lukas of Belzak & Bodkin Realty Corp., including the heating system, electric system, roof and windows. Built in 1935 and renovated within the last few months, the house includes an open layout living room and eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The house also has a partial basement and an attic. The quarter-acre property, which has taxes of $2,921, features a side patio and in-ground sprinklers. Jessica Lukas, Belzak & Bodkin Realty Corp., 631-758-0557