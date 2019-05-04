Franklin Square

882 Benris Ave.

$749,999

This seven-bedroom Colonial includes a separate wing that has its own address, says listing agent Emilia Pizzo of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. “It’s almost like two houses in one,” she adds. “There is plenty of room for multigenerational living.” The wing, initially used as an office, has its own entrance and driveway on the 100-by-100-foot corner property, Pizzo says. It includes a living space with a full bathroom, two bedrooms and a walk-in closet.

The wing offers access to the main house, which has five bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The 1952 house has a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a formal dining room, an updated kitchen with cherry cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and an en suite master bedroom. The property, with taxes of $17,369, also features a full basement and attached one-car garage. Emilia (Mia) Pizzo, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-984-3190

Coram

7 Mooney Pond Rd.

$379,000

This two-acre property features a four-bedroom Colonial, a separate cottage and an in-ground pool. The main house, which the listing agent says was built in the 1920s and now updated, includes a living and dining room, an eat-in kitchen with a vintage stove, a family room with a fireplace, and two full bathrooms.

The cottage, with its own driveway and a private yard, has a living room, an eat-in kitchen, one bedroom and a bathroom. The property, with taxes of $13,534, also includes a detached one-car garage. Theresa Ottomano, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 631-682-8567

Greenport

421 4th St.

$950,000

This farm house was converted to a two-family home that offers separate apartments on the main and upper levels, says the home’s real estate broker. The first-floor apartment, with two bedrooms and one bathroom, features a living room with a bay window, an eat-in kitchen and access to the house’s wraparound porch. The upper-level apartment, also with two bedrooms and one bath, includes a living room, eat-in kitchen and master bedroom with water views of Peconic Bay.

The units, each with laundry areas, have separate electrical meters and water heaters, Dunbar says. The 0.38-acre property combines two separate 50-by-165-foot lots, one of which is vacant and buildable, Dunbar says. “You could build another cottage and the property could be a family compound,” she adds. The property, with taxes of $5,041, is blocks from the beach, downtown Greenport, and public transportation. Jill Dunbar, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-278-5324