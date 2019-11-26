A duplex home in East Rockaway that dates back to 1913 is on the market for $599,000. Annual property taxes are $18,846.

The first-floor residence has three bedrooms, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen and a bathroom. The second floor has two bedrooms, an eat-in-kitchen, a living room and a bathroom. The property has a 100-by-100-foot yard and a three-car garage.

Located in the East Rockaway School district, the house is close to schools, transportation, restaurants and Bay Park.

The listing agent is Janet Curti of Signature Premier Properties.

A two-family Victorian in Oceanside is on the market for $550,000. Annual property taxes are $8,941.

The circa-1905 home has a first-floor residence with a living/dining room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. The second floor, which is the owner’s apartment, has a bedroom that leads to a deck, as well as a living room, an eat-in kitchen and a bathroom. Each residence has separate laundry facilities.

The .33-acre property is close to a canal that leads to Parsonage Cove. It also is close to Oceanside High School and shopping.

The house contains an updated oil burner and a two-car garage.

The listing agent is Maria Squitieri of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Listing for $799,000, this renovated circa 1913 Victorian in Sea Cliff comes with a separate three-bedroom cottage. Annual property taxes are $15,000.

Both the house and cottage were renovated with new kitchens, bathrooms, roofs and electric systems.

The 2,700-square-foot home has five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The cottage, which is located behind the house, has three bedrooms, one bathroom, an eat-in-kitchen and a living room.

Situated on a .14-acre lot, the homes are close to North Shore Country Club, Glen Head Country Club and restaurants, shops and parks in Sea Cliff. The property is in the North Shore School District.

The listing agent is Derek Greene of Greene Realty Group.

A 3,200-square-foot two-family brick Colonial on a corner lot in Lynbrook is on the market for $849,000. Annual property taxes are $14,761.

The two residences are divvied up on four levels: one residence, which includes the first floor and part of the second floor, has a living room, sunroom, dining room, eat-in-kitchen, master bedroom, second bedroom and 3.5 bathrooms.

The second residence, which is on part of the second floor and all of the third, has a kitchen, living room, three bedrooms and full bathroom.

The 1910 house has renovated kitchens and bathrooms and hardwood floors throughout. The .20-acre lot is near schools, shops, restaurants and schools, and is in the Lynbrook Public Schools district.

The listing agents are Jackie Wong and Mitchell Slavuter of Prime Realty.