Mattituck

3445 Wickham Ave.

$699,000

This renovated Cape, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, sits along a creek and features a new floating dock. The cedar-shingle house, which the listing agent says underwent a gut renovation in 2015, includes living and dining rooms with hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen with silestone counters and stainless steel appliances, and a 245-square-foot enclosed wraparound porch that offers views of the water. The property, with 80 feet of water frontage, is situated on Long Creek, which runs into Mattituck Inlet and the Long Island Sound.

“Since it’s not on the main thoroughfare, there is very little boat traffic, but you can still access it very quickly,” says listing agent Jon Tomlinson of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. “It’s perfect for kayakers, paddleboarders and boaters.” The .40-acre property, with taxes of $8,072, also has a paver patio that overlooks the water. Listing agent: Jon Tomlinson, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 646-528-5121

Massapequa

150 Division Ave.

$739,000

This canal-front Colonial, with three bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms, features 61 feet of bulkhead and two decks overlooking the water. Off the dining room are sliding glass doors that open to a covered deck with panoramic views of Schmidt Canal. The main level features a living room with oak flooring, an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and a sunken den with a wood-burning fireplace and sliders.

The expanded master suite includes a bathroom and a custom walk-in closet that was converted from a bedroom, says listing agent Elaine Patterson of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Another bedroom on the upper level includes sliding glass doors that open to a private terrace with water views. The .12-acre property, with taxes of $15,819, includes an attached one-car garage. Listing agent: Elaine Patterson, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-343-9133

Shirley

142 Grandview Dr.

$444,000

This bayfront two-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch is less than a 10-minute drive from Smith Point beach. The house, which the listing agent says is also available for rent, features a dining area and sitting room with dual sets of sliding glass doors that open to a waterside deck with a hot tub.

The living room, with vaulted ceilings, leads into an updated galley kitchen with a mosaic backsplash, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The .23-acre property, with taxes of $11,522, is situated on a dead-end street and offers mooring rights and access to a private beach, the agent says. Listing agent: Emily Sloane, Coldwell Banker M&D Good Life, 631-834-5534