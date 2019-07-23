Shirley

50 Grandview Dr.

$419,000

This two-story waterfront home, with two bedrooms and 1-1/2 bathrooms, offers backyard views of the sun setting over the Great South Bay, says the home’s listing agent. Built in 1992, the house features a main level with a living room, kitchen and dining room that has sliding glass doors leading to the yard.

Both bedrooms are on the upper level, each including vaulted ceilings with skylights and access to a covered porch offering water views. The 50-by-199-foot property, which backs to Bellport Bay, is about a five-minute drive from Smith Point Beach and has easy access to the Fire Island National Seashore. The taxes are $14,913. Gina Walter, Century 21 Cor Ace Realty, 631-495-3059

Bellmore

2793 Alder Rd.

$384,500

This updated Cape, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, is on a canal and offers bulkhead. Sliding glass doors off the kitchen open to a deck that overlooks the water. The house, built in 1926, includes a living room, an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, a full bathroom and a laundry room on the main level.

The upper level, with flooring that the home’s listing agent says was updated in 2018, includes both bedrooms and a full bath. The 50-by-77-foot property, about a 10-minute drive from Jones Beach, also features updated bulkhead railings, a front patio and a two-car driveway. The taxes are $9,887. Michele Muldoon and Cathy Hart, Signature Premier Properties, 516-244-1982, 516-815-4257

Oak Island

42 Oak Island

$410,000

This four-bedroom, one-bathroom Contemporary home is not only on the water — it can be accessed only by boat. The private summer retreat on Oak Island in the Great South Bay offers a private beach, new bulkhead and a dock. The house, which was built in 2014, features an open floor plan that includes a living room, kitchen and dining area.

Sliding glass doors off the hallway and one bedroom open to a deck that stretches the length of the house and offers views of the water. The .38-acre property, with taxes of $10,344 and annual homeowner dues of $2,500, is just north of Oak Beach and west of the Robert Moses Causeway. Linda Sapienza, Coldwell Banker Harbor Light, 631-379-1163