Luann de Lesseps is looking for a buyer or tenant for her Sag Harbor house.

The waterfront house that the “The Real Housewives of New York City” star bought in 2015 and renovated is now available for purchase or rent. The four-bedroom, four-bathroom house just hit the market for $6.25 million and was reduced on Monday to $5.75 million, says listing agent Christopher Burnside of Brown Harris Stevens. The house is also listed as a seasonal rental, costing $150,000 for the month of August.

“She just lowered the house today because she is motivated to sell and bought something else already,” Burnside says. “The priority is to sell but if someone is looking for a rental, sure.”

The Greek Revival house, at 2,500 square feet, was built in 1835. With wide plank wood flooring throughout, it features a living room with one of the home’s three wood-burning fireplaces, four marble bathrooms, and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood block counters and French doors that open to a back deck.

The .31-acre property, on Upper Sag Harbor Cove, also includes a deepwater dock and a detached waterside studio with a kitchenette and full bathroom. Burnside says an open house will be held on Saturday, June 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to the public.

De Lesseps, who in 2014 also sold her Bridgehampton house for $8 million, paid $3.1 million for the Sag Harbor house, which before an extensive exterior and interior renovation had three bedrooms and three bathrooms. She told Newsday at the time that, “Now that my kids are grown, I decided that my next chapter would be living in a smaller house by the water.”

The next chapter for the former countess will be in upstate New York, where Burnside says she purchased a property along the Hudson River. On Thursday, the day the Sag Harbor house was listed, de Lesseps posted an Instagram video of a tree-lined lake with various hashtags referencing upstate and the caption, “Moving on…”

De Lesseps, 53, a former countess who has been performing in the cabaret show “The Countess and Friends” in Manhattan (she also has a scheduled show Aug. 4 at The Paramount in Huntington), was arrested in December for disorderly intoxication and other charges. She later tweeted an apology and said she would be seeking professional guidance and voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center.

“I think she loves Sag Harbor, she just found a big piece of property that is very private and she absolutely fell in love with it,” Burnside says. “I think she wants a change…and she still has plenty of friends she can stay with in Sag Harbor.”