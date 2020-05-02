Lufker Airport in East Moriches on the market for $7,999,999

In business since the late 1940s, Lufker Airport, a 30-acre privately owned, public-use airport in East Moriches, is on the market for almost $8 million.

Shortly before the death of owner Louis Lufker in November 2018, the property at 115 Montauk Hwy. was put on the market, and was recently re-listed with Douglas Elliman for $7,999,999.

“It’s the gateway to the Hamptons, there are local farms there, a nice golf course around there, it’s definitely a nice spot,” listing agent Laura Riportella said.

First owned and operated by Teddy Kijowski, Lufker bought the property in 1984, now home to small planes used for banner towing, skydiving, glider towing and flight instruction.

The property was originally home to a cabbage and melon farm and now its buildings are used for storage and other flight uses, Riportella said.

Most of the property is zoned for residential use, allowing development on 21, one-acre parcels, Riportella said. Four other parcels are zoned commercial.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I think it would definitely be great for a developer to build there,” Riportella said. “I have a few developers who did inquire.”

While the Lufker family isn’t operating the airport now, it’s operational and a buyer could continue running an airport, Riportella said.

Taxes on the property in the East Moriches Union Free School District are $35,413.