$485,000 Lynbrook home is award winner

The Lynbrook home earned the Lynbrook Beautification Award

The Lynbrook home earned the Lynbrook Beautification Award in 1999, thanks in part to its redone exterior, which included a Victorian-style turret and landscaping. Photo Credit: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

By Michael Gavin
A Lynbrook Colonial on the market for $485,000 won the Lynbrook Beautification Award in 1999, the home’s listing agent says.

Originally built in 1928, the house earned the award thanks in part to its redone exterior, which included a Victorian-style turret and landscaping, says listing agent Charles Maione of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The three-bedroom, 1-1/2 bathroom home, with oak flooring, features a living room with a gas fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, a dining room, an updated half bathroom and a den with sliding glass doors that open to a 21-by-20-foot patio in the backyard. All four bedrooms, along with a full bath, are on the upper level. The house also includes a basement and a walk-up attic.

The 50-by-100-foot property also features dual driveways and a detached, temperature-controlled two-car garage.

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

