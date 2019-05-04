TODAY'S PAPER
Teachers once lived at $649,000 Lynbrook home, owner says

This Lynbrook home is listed for $649,000.

This Lynbrook home is listed for $649,000. Photo Credit: Mike Nelson

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A Lynbrook Victorian said to have once been a boardinghouse is listed for $649,000.

The home, which recently went into contract, housed teachers who worked at nearby Lynbrook High School in the 1930s and 1940s, owner Chris Caltieri says.

“There couldn’t have been much more space inside those attic rooms for anything other than a single bed, dresser and chair,” Caltieri says. 

A ladder in the middle of the attic leads to the roof, which has a hatch that connects to a flat captain’s walk, Caltieri says.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom 1920 house has high ceilings, updated hardwood floors and a porch.

The property is listed with Donna O’Reilly-Einemann and Monica O’Reilly of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

