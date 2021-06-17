TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Malverne Colonial on a tree-lined street lists for $529,000

The house sits on a tree-lined block close

The house sits on a tree-lined block close to the LIRR and shopping. Credit: Robert Phillips

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
Print

A three-bedroom Colonial on a tree-lined street in Malverne is on the market for $529,000.

The one-bathroom house on Rider Avenue has a living room with wood-burning fireplace, a separate family room, dining room and eat-in kitchen.

A walk-up attic, detached one-car garage and full basement provide lots of storage space.

The home is a short distance to a stop on the Long Island Rail Road, schools and shopping.

"I love the location in Malverne; it’s such a great village," listing agent Dorothy Hall of Becker Realty Services Inc. said. "It’s such close proximity to the city if you commute. You can walk to Hempstead Avenue, where they have all kinds of little stores."

Built in 1929, the owner has had the home for decades and raised her children in it, Hall said.

"It’s a charming older house, I love the front porch, it just has a nice feel to it," she said.

Taxes on the 0.09-acre property in the Malverne Union Free School District are $14,781.

Rachel O'Brien poses for her employee headshot at
By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel

Rachel O’Brien is a freelancer who has reported for Newsday since 2018. She grew up on Long Island, is a Stony Brook University graduate and previously covered political news for the Staten Island Advance.

Latest Long Island News

ONLINE: ITALIAN WINE Get an overview of Italian
Seniors Calendar: Events from June 20 to June 28
Tia Walker, a student at Valley Stream South
Way to Go! Students recognized for public service announcements
Ryan Proce, pictured, and Hunter Johanson of Western
Nassau School Notebook: Wilson Tech sweeps contest
From left, Israel M. Gordan of Huntington Jewish
Asking the Clergy: Tell us your liberation stories
Hofstra University said nearly 2,400 students were vaccinated
Low vaccination rates may be linked to college students
Members of the Sweet Briar Nature Preserve in
Baby bald eagle rescued after falling from nest
Didn’t find what you were looking for?