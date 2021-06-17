Malverne Colonial on a tree-lined street lists for $529,000

A three-bedroom Colonial on a tree-lined street in Malverne is on the market for $529,000.

The one-bathroom house on Rider Avenue has a living room with wood-burning fireplace, a separate family room, dining room and eat-in kitchen.

A walk-up attic, detached one-car garage and full basement provide lots of storage space.

The home is a short distance to a stop on the Long Island Rail Road, schools and shopping.

"I love the location in Malverne; it’s such a great village," listing agent Dorothy Hall of Becker Realty Services Inc. said. "It’s such close proximity to the city if you commute. You can walk to Hempstead Avenue, where they have all kinds of little stores."

Built in 1929, the owner has had the home for decades and raised her children in it, Hall said.

"It’s a charming older house, I love the front porch, it just has a nice feel to it," she said.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Taxes on the 0.09-acre property in the Malverne Union Free School District are $14,781.