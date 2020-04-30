Malverne a magnet for movie buffs, old-time residents

THE SCOOP

A quaint, mostly residential Nassau County community that hugs the south side of Southern State Parkway, Malverne is dotted with eateries and small retail businesses. Some refer to it as Mayberry, after the friendly, untainted town depicted in the popular 1960s TV show, says Anne Coffey of Coach Realtors. “A lot of people who were raised in Malverne move back,” she says. All but two small sections of the community make up the incorporated Village of Malverne.

A big draw for out-of-towners is the Malverne Cinema, which opened in 1947 and screens independent, foreign, and mainstream films. “It’s a wonderful theater and the owners are very committed and participate in many of the events that keep Malverne the small town it is,” says Kathi Munroe, president of the Malverne Chamber of Commerce.

Last fall, the village unveiled a meditation garden in Westwood Park dedicated to late resident Steven McDonald, the NYPD detective who was left paralyzed and died in 2017 of injuries suffered when he was shot by a teenager in 1986. The Steven McDonald Memorial Garden of Forgiveness was a joint effort by the village, the Rotary Club, the Malverne Civic Association and the Malverne Chamber of Commerce, Munroe says. McDonald had publicly forgiven his assailant after the shooting.

As far as home styles go, Malverne is a not a cookie-cutter community, Coffey says. “The homes are made up of Colonials, Cape, Tudors and split-levels. And a lot of people have expanded their homes, especially going up. It’s always cheaper.”

The chamber of commerce is organizing help for Malverne service workers out of work because of COVID-19. Donations to the cause can be made on the chamber’s Facebook page. “This town has a lot of committed individuals who are very community centric,” Monroe says.

The village is gearing up for Malverne’s 100th anniversary next year. “We’re planning a yearlong celebration that will include a gala, a parade, video footage and a villagewide party with streets closing down,” Mayor Keith Corbett says.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALE PRICES

Between April 1, 2019, and April 6, 2020, there were 95 home sales with a median sale price of $525,000, according to OneKey MLS. The low price for that period was $332,500 and the high was $1,250,000. During that period a year earlier there were 94 home sales with a median sale price of $515,000. The price range was $237,500 to $780,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Hempstead

Area square miles 1.1

ZIP code 11565

Population 8,514

Median age 48.1

Median household income $119,500

Median home value $410,000*

Monthly ticket $270

School district Malverne and Valley Stream

SOURCES: 2010 Census; OneKey MLS; LIRR

*Based on 51 sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

NOW ON THE MARKET

$938,000

Still under construction, this 2,444-square-foot Colonial on a .16-acre lot will have four bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms, a den with a gas fireplace, a two-zone gas hot-air heating system, two-zone central air conditioning and an attached 1½-car garage. Taxes are to be determined. Charles Maione, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-984-5596.

$619,000

A classic center-hall brick Colonial, this three-bedroom, 1½-bathroom home has a formal dining room, a formal living room with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, and a Florida sunroom. Built in 1950, the house has elaborate brickwork and is on a .16-acre lot actually outside the Malverne village perimeter. Taxes are $12,917. Terence Cavill, Newman Realty, 516-599-2800.

$399,000

With a somewhat open layout, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom stone ranch is on a flat 108-by-95-foot lot and features a Florida sunroom. It has been on the market since Jan. 31, 2020, and has had no price adjustments. Taxes are $12,013. Anne Coffey, Coach Realtors, 516-746-5511.

RECENTLY SOLD

$800,000

Address Slabey Avenue

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 1954

Lot size 60x100

Taxes $10,000

+/- list price -$99,990

Days on the market 161

$600,000

Address Cedar Road

Style Tudor

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1½

Built 1931

Lot size 60x100

Taxes $11,532

+/- list price +$1,000

Days on the market 111

$348,500

Address Ocean Avenue

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1954

Lot size 62x87

Taxes $13,248

+/- list price +$88,580

Days on the market 77

On OneKey MLS

Number of listings 22

Price range $395,000 to $938,000

Tax range $10,983 to $18,483