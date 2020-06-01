Manhasset Colonial on the market for $1,375,000

A Colonial house in Manhasset is on the market for $1,375,000, with annual taxes at $17,849.

Conveniently located, the home is a 10-minute walk to the town and train station, and a five-minute drive to the Manhasset Union Free School District.

The property, which sits on a 0.16-acre lot, features four good-sized bedrooms, all on the second floor, 3½ bathrooms, and a one-car garage.

The spacious house has an open-floor plan with hardwood floors throughout. The big living room comes with a fireplace.

Adjacent to the family room, which has a vaulted ceiling, is the updated eat-in kitchen, with stainless steel appliances and countertops.

“It's much larger than it appears from the outside," says Susan Higgins, the listing agent, of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. "The house is also deep. It's just a very, very nice home.”

The house is comfortable and big enough for work from home, Higgins says, a benefit during the pandemic.

Built in 1931, the house has been continuously updated and maintained in the past 10 years. “Everything looks like it's brand new. But it's all keeping the character of a Colonial. It’s very neutral and has a very universally appealing taste. Everybody who has seen it, loves it," Higgins says.