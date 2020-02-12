Manhasset front porch Colonial lists for $3.699M

A front porch Colonial home in the Plandome hamlet of Manhasset is listing for $3.699 million. The annual property taxes are $43,149.

“The house is full of beautiful architectural details,” says listing agent Rosemary O’Neill of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. “It has beautiful millwork throughout, large crown moldings, and built-in cabinetry in the family room. The kitchen has beautiful European custom cabinets and state-of-the-art appliances.”

In 2019, the sellers put on a new cedar roof and deck with railings, but have since decided to move to an even larger home in the neighborhood, O’Neill says.

The home has beach mooring rights to Plandome Field and Marine Walk, and is very close to Plandome Village Green, a park with tennis courts. It’s close to the village of Manhasset with its shops and restaurants and near the Plandome LIRR train station.

Situated on a half-acre, the 3,782-square-foot home has four bedrooms and 3½ baths.

“The yard is lush, green private property,” says O’Neill. “It’s beautiful, with a bridge over a babbling brook that leads to an in-ground pool.”