A Manhasset home originally the summer residence of Frank Brunell, the founder of the Daily Racing Form, which publishes horse race results for gamblers, is on the market. It is asking $4.599 million.

The four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bathroom home has a red tile roof that is the mark of Mediterranean architecture, but was built in the American Craftsman style, says Patricia Gahan Moroney of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, who is listing the house. The current owners restored and renovated the home, which features a grand staircase and five fireplaces. They also added a mudroom in keeping with the original architecture.

“Although it was built in 1902, it has a lot of the qualities that people are looking for in newer homes,” Gahan Moroney says. “It has high ceilings and beautiful architectural details.”

Interesting features include a small pool in one of the porches, which was used to provide moisture for ferns and were popular in the early 1900s, Gahan Moroney says. The current owner uses the porch as an art studio.

The home is on 1.58 acres and comes with beach and mooring rights.