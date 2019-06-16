TODAY'S PAPER
$3.399M Manhasset home features conservatory

This Manhasset home, located on just over one

Photo Credit: Epoch P.R./KJ WOHLERS

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A Manhasset Tudor with a conservatory is on the market for $3.399 million.

The six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home, which recently went into contract, features a glass-enclosed conservatory off the kitchen.

Located on just over one acre, the home has wood-beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, a library with built-in bookcases, a guest suite and an updated kitchen.

The listing agent is Catherine Matteo of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

