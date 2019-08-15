THE SCOOP

Manhasset, a North Shore hamlet about 15 miles from Manhattan, offers a unique mix of the urban and the suburban, says Town of North Hempstead Council member Veronica Lurvey.

“It’s a combination of proximity to New York City and ... a community feel,” Lurvey says.

New housing could soon be coming to the area, with developer Brookfield Properties proposing to transform the Macy’s parking lot into a mixed-use development. Newsday has reported that the development of the 16-acre lot calls for 355 luxury rental apartments, a 200-room boutique hotel, an office building, dining and retail and above- and below-ground parking.

“Currently, Brookfield is out speaking to the community about what they would like to see if that lot were to be developed,” Lurvey says.

Macy’s, which will continue to own and operate the store, is one of the many shopping options in Manhasset. The area is home to the high-end stores of Americana Manhasset, also referred to as the “Miracle Mile” along Northern Boulevard.

Center hall Colonials are the most common housing style in the area, which also includes Tudors and some split-levels, says longtime resident Irene Rallis of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

With the hamlet abutting Port Washington and Sands Point, “when people move to Manhasset they are really buying into the entire peninsula,” Rallis says. “You can be right by the water, you can hop on the highways, you have a 28-minute express commute to the city on the Long Island Rail Road.”

Manhasset is also home to North Shore University Hospital, which was recently ranked the top hospital on Long Island and fourth overall in the New York City metropolitan area and statewide by U.S. News and World Report.

A beautification project near the train station on Plandome Road has added trees and hanging planters, Lurvey says. Parks in the area include Manhasset Valley Park, which Lurvey says will soon unveil a 9/11 memorial, and Mary Jane Davies Green, which includes a recently renovated playground. The area, she adds, hosts a variety of annual events, such as summer concerts in the park and holiday lightings.

“There’s a great community feel with a lot of activities,” Lurvey says.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There is one co-op on the market for $329,000.

SALES PRICE

Between July 1, 2018, and July 31, 2019, there were 199 home sales with a median sale price of $1.535 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $670,000 and the high was $4.7 million. During that time period a year earlier, there were 191 home sales with a median sale price of $1.575 million. The price range was $775,000 to $4.5 million.

OTHER STATS

Town: North Hempstead

Area: 2.4 square miles

ZIP code: 11030

Population: 8,080

Median age: 43.1

Median household income: $130,433

Median home value: $1.555 million*

LIRR to NYC: 27 to 41 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $270

School district: Manhasset

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$725,000

South Drive

Style: Exp. Cape

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

Built: 1938

Lot size: 65x100

Taxes: $12,816

Reduced: $74,000

Days on the market: 78

18 South Dr - 3105922

$1.24 million

Combes Drive

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

Built: 1947

Lot size: 83x105

Taxes: $14,654

Reduced: $29,000

Days on the market: 105

5 Combes Dr - 3116308

$1.915 million

Aldershot Lane

Style: Contemporary

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 4

Built: 1950

Lot size: .49 acres

Taxes: $28,910

Reduced: $573,000

Days on the market: 502

184 Aldershot Ln - 3010206

NOW ON THE MARKET

$868,000

This Colonial, with two bedrooms and 1-1/2 bathrooms, offers a living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and sunroom. The 56-by-100-foot property, with taxes of $10,336, also has a stone patio. Mark Leventhal, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-330-8001

$1.58 million

This newly constructed Colonial, with four bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms, has formal living and dining rooms, a kitchen with a breakfast area and a family room with a fireplace. The 50-by-100-foot property includes a full basement and attached one-car garage. Taxes: Not yet determined. Tracy Tsai, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 516-627-4440

$1.998 million

This Tudor, with six bedrooms and 5-1/2 bathrooms, includes a living room with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, dining room and den. The house, on a .37-acre property, also has an attached two-car garage and a basement with a spa room. Taxes: $24,343. Adele Kuczmarski, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 516-446-2073

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses: 41

Price range: $682,000 - $5.6 million

Tax range: $7,500 - $45,059