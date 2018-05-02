A midcentury modern home in Manhasset on the market for $3.199 million comes with an indoor lap pool.

Listing agent Sharon Vasilas of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage said that her father-in-law had the home built in 1968 on Leeds Pond. A long driveway leads to the home, which was constructed with redwood and brick in a California style with an open floor plan.

“The old-fashioned Colonials were very popular back then,” Vasilas says. “They decided this would be unusual.”

The 5,000-square-foot home has an indoor lap pool as well as a geothermal heating and cooling system. The kitchen is original to the home, updated with granite countertops.

The one-acre property also has a smokehouse from 1800s that is used as a shed.