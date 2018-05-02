TODAY'S PAPER
'Unusual' $3.199M Manhasset home comes with lap pool

This Manhasset home, built in 1968 and updated,

This Manhasset home, built in 1968 and updated, faces Leeds Pond.

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
A midcentury modern home in Manhasset on the market for $3.199 million comes with an indoor lap pool.

Listing agent Sharon Vasilas of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage said that her father-in-law had the home built in 1968 on Leeds Pond. A long driveway leads to the home, which was constructed with redwood and brick in a California style with an open floor plan. 

“The old-fashioned Colonials were very popular back then,” Vasilas says. “They decided this would be unusual.”

The 5,000-square-foot home has an indoor lap pool as well as a geothermal heating and cooling system. The kitchen is original to the home, updated with granite countertops. 

The one-acre property also has a smokehouse from 1800s that is used as a shed.

