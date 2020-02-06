New Colonial in Manhasset asks $2.995M

TODAY'S PAPER
A brand-new 5,000-square-foot Colonial home is listing in the Manhasset hamlet of Plandome Manor for $2.995  million. As the house has just been built, the property taxes have not yet been assessed.

The five-bedroom, 4½-bath brick-and-stone home has a chef’s kitchen and butler’s pantry, and master bedroom with tray ceiling, marble bath and fireplace, basement with high ceilings and egress windows, and a covered veranda.

From the outside, the house appears to be a Tudor, with cross beams and intricate brick patterning, but it actually has a grand open-floor plan with interconnecting rooms on the first floor, says Maggie Keats of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is listing the property with Jill Berman.

“The builder really went over and above with details and features," Keats says, "from the hardwood floors in a herringbone pattern in the foyer, to the coffered dining room ceiling, substantial moldings throughout, marble baths with radiant heat, to the Sonos-ready integrated speakers, and the finished basement with wood-look porcelain floor.”

The .6 acre property is a third of a mile from the Plandome Manor LIRR train station and is close to both Manhasset and Port Washington’s shops, restaurants and services.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

