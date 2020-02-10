Restored Manhasset home lists for $2.799M

A Manhasset home built at the turn of the last century that has been extensively restored is on the market for $2.799 million.

Michael Marchassalla purchased the five-bedroom Mediterranean-style home in 2000 after he and his family rented it when the purchase of another house fell through. They fell in love with the home's character and undertook a more than five-year renovation process.

The kitchen was renovated, with new limestone floors, though the footprint remained the same, and four of five bathrooms were replaced. In the rooms that were gutted, they added millwork to match what was originally there. The living room features an original coffered ceiling.

"We really tried to mimic what we saw originally, but updated," says Marchassalla, who notes that his family is looking to sell the 6,000-square-foot home and downsize.

The only new architectural additions are a mudroom, and the patios behind the house on the nearly 1.6-acre property were expanded. They also added four zones of central air and radiant heat.

The property is in the Manhasset school district and has annual taxes of $54,108. It is listed with Thomas Zazarino of Island Equities LLC.