Manhasset vintage home lists for $1,325,000

Vincent and Anne Bilms had been searching for a new home with an easy commute to New York City when Vincent hit the jackpot on a solo recon mission back in 1994.

"Anne loved New England-style homes and this Cape was perfect," Vincent Bilms recalled. "The minute we stepped inside I told the real estate agent we had to get my wife here right away. Later that day, we bought the property."

The five-bedroom, 3½-bathroom house, on Circle Drive in Manhasset, is on the market for $1,325,000.

Beautiful "barn red" with white trim, this "country home" resides in tranquil Plandome Manor, complete with several shades of rhododendrons and a Belgium block driveway. It’s just one block from a quiet Long Island Rail Road station and a 30-minute ride from Manhattan.

"Our home was built in 1730 in Massachusetts," explained Vincent Bilms, a retired banker. "It was shipped by barge to Manhasset Bay in 1920 by a builder who bought it for his wife. It’s had only a few owners, all of whom seem to have been good shepherds."

The inside features "mostly original construction including wide-plank, hand-cut oak floors, built-in cabinetry, original windows, living room overhead beams, and three fireplaces — one with a bread oven," Bilms said. "It really has tremendous charm."

As far as the Bilmses know, the exterior was always painted red, and they continued the tradition.

"We wanted that New England appeal, which we found with a Benjamin Moore standard called Country Redwood," explained Anne. "It cost about $10,000 to repaint the exterior, the price a little higher than it might have been since the original windows have a muntin pattern that took extra time to finish perfectly."

The house, for sale by the owner, sits on a 0.47-acre lot in the Port Washington School Ditrict and has $24,225 in annual taxes.