Sellers Maureen and Chris Burke

Community Manorville

Asking price $532,999

The basics A four-bedroom, 2½-bath home with an inground pool on a .81-acre lot

The competition A four-bedroom, 2½ Victorian with an inground pool on Sparrow Lane is listed for $549,000.

Nearest recent sale A four-bedroom, two-bathroom Cape on Badger Road sold May 20 for $475,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $16,100

Time on the market Since May 9

Listing agent The Burkes are selling on their own and can be reached at 631-874-0505

Why it’s for sale Maureen, 58, a retired BOCES paraprofessional, and Chris, 61, a retired special education teacher, say they want to downsize and move closer to family in Saratoga County, New York.

The Burkes raised their son and daughter in this 2,420-square-foot home they had built in 1999. Maureen says:

“Everyone who comes through our house says it feels very homey, and I’ve always felt that way, too. It’s not like a museum. I’m going to miss everything about this home. We have a pool and a huge yard that’s fenced in. And because there’s only 20 homes in the development and only one way in and out, it’s very safe. Riding their bikes or playing basketball in the street, our kids were always safe. Also, I’m a runner and this area is ideal for that … The backyard is amazing. In addition to the pool, we have a horseshoe pit and a volleyball court … We have a den with a gas fireplace and an area of the kitchen that’s casual living space. Plus there’s a formal dining room ….People who have looked at our home are surprised to hear we’re in the East Moriches school district for elementary and middle school. For high school, we have a choice of Center Moriches, Westhampton Beach or Eastport-South Manor ….We have an inground sprinkler system and central vacuum and central air ….Each room is hard-wired for speakers, including by the pool and patio. It’s nice being able to have music throughout the home.”