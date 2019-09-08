TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Morning
SEARCH
57° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Manorville 55-and-up condo lists for $89,900

This Manorville home is listed for $89,900.

This Manorville home is listed for $89,900. Photo Credit: 55 Plus in Greenwood Realty

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A two-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom condominium in a 55-and-over community is on the market in Manorville for $89,900.

The one-story condo has an attached one-car garage and is located in Greenwood Village, which has a clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis courts and boccie ball courts.

A monthly maintenance fee of $1,180 covers lawn maintenance, snow removal and bus service.

The home is listed with Rocco Famiglietti of 55 Plus In Greenwood Realty.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Kara Spillman, of Manorville, and state DOT civil Brookhaven Town residents give thumbs down to $9.5M Sunrise Highway ramp proposal
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran has appointed Nancy Curran picks Nunziata as social services chief
Advocates say pollution from storm-water runoff has led County helps fund project to clean Stony Brook Creek
Stacey Udell, who has complex regional pain sysdrome, Walk aims to raise awareness of pain syndrome
Luis Meza, 31, of Freeport faces multiple charges Freeport man in bar accused of punching, cops say
V. Garofalo Carting has been sold to National Smithtown OKs contract for new garbage hauler
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search