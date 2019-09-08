A two-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom condominium in a 55-and-over community is on the market in Manorville for $89,900.

The one-story condo has an attached one-car garage and is located in Greenwood Village, which has a clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis courts and boccie ball courts.

A monthly maintenance fee of $1,180 covers lawn maintenance, snow removal and bus service.

The home is listed with Rocco Famiglietti of 55 Plus In Greenwood Realty.