A six-bedroom farm ranch on three acres of horse property, complete with a barn, is up for sale in Manorville for $999,000.

“It’s rustic elegance. It’s beautiful,” says listing agent Lisa Jaeger of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Custom built in 2004, the 4,400-square-foot home features a nine-foot tin ceiling in the living room, mahogany wraparound porch, pool and three-car garage with a loft. The unfinished basement is 2,200 square feet with an exterior entrance and also has nine-foot ceilings.

There’s room for six horses in the barn as well as a riding area. The two-acre lot next door is also for sale; subdivided from the main lot, it features another barn and a turnout area.

“It’s kind of like living on the ranch, but in style,” Jaeger says.