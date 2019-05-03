THE SCOOP

Manorville is known for its large properties, Victorian homes and for being an area where “you are able to get away from it all, but still not be that far from activity,” says Patti Texeira of Coach Realtors.

Located near the split of Long Island’s North and South forks, Manorville serves as the “Gateway to the Hamptons,” Texeira says. Also close to Smith Point Beach in Shirley and the shopping and attractions in Riverhead, “Manorville is 15 minutes in any direction to everything,” says Christine Sparacino of Re/Max Sparrow Realty. “So, it is perfectly located.”

Some new activity will soon come to Manorville, with the Town of Brookhaven’s first farm brewery slated to open at WaterDrinker Family Farm & Garden, says town council member Dan Panico.

Manorville, Panico adds, is a sprawling community with the largest protected farm belt in Brookhaven Town, with much of the 500 acres of actively farmed property protected by local government to prevent overdevelopment.

“Opportunities for agriculture and agritourism in Manorville are probably greater than anywhere else in the Town of Brookhaven,” Panico says. “Because of the zoning and the amount of open space, it’s an area that will never see overdevelopment and is poised to stay the beautiful place that it is.”

Current projects in the hamlet, in addition to single-family home subdivisions and spot building, include the pending new construction of 125 apartments at the Pine Hills Golf and Country Club, Panico says. The town also is actively pursuing the construction of a new community park, he adds.

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The area, offering multi-acre properties, features Victorians, Colonials, ranches and a variety of condominium complexes, Texeira says. With an abundance of surrounding farmland, “you can shop organic and local every single day,” Sparacino says.

Manorville, in the middle of the pine barrens, offers shopping and dining options, particularly off Eastport Manor Road. The hamlet is also home to the Long Island Game Farm Wildlife Park & Children’s Zoo, The Shrine of Our Lady of the Island,and the Eastport-South Manor Athletic Complex, the construction of which was completed in 2014.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are 29 condos on the market, ranging in price from $40,000 to $402,000.

SALES PRICE

Between April 1, 2018, and April 26, 2019, there were 131 home sales with a median sale price of $458,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $77,900 and the high was $800,000. During that time period a year earlier, there were 103 home sales with a median sale price of $422,000. The price range was $72,500 to $1.38 million.

OTHER STATS

Town: Manorville

Area: 25.6 square miles

ZIP code: 11949

Population: 14,314

Median age: 39.9

Median household income: $104,643

Median home value: $459,000*

LIRR to NYC: from Mastic-Shirley, 97 to 111 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $461

School district: Eastport-South Manor

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$335,000

Dayton Ave.

Style: Exp. Cape

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 1 full, 1 half

Built: 1976

Lot size: .55 acres

Taxes: $10,718

Reduced: $24,999

Days on the market: 236

$445,000

Shady View Crossing

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

Built: 2002

Lot size: .23 acres

Taxes: $13,750

Reduced: $0

Days on the market: 77

$575,000

Kimberly Ct.

Style: Victorian

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

Built: 1995

Lot size: .59 acres

Taxes: $16,555

Reduced: $10,000

Days on the market: 75

NOW ON THE MARKET

$349,900

This ranch, with three bedrooms and one bathroom, features a living room with a wood stove, an eat-in kitchen and a basement with a den, bar and sitting area. The .59-acre property includes a back deck and patio. Taxes: $8,311. Paul Dinerstein, Little Bay Realty, 631-275-1303

$569,000

This Victorian, on a 1.85-acre property, offers four bedrooms and 3-1/2 bathrooms. The house includes a great room with a fireplace, an en suite master bedroom, a basement and attached two-car garage. Taxes: $17,598. Patrick Schultz, Cardinal Realty Group, 631-872-6617

$785,000

This Colonial, with five bedrooms and 2-1/2 bathrooms, has a two-story entry, living room, family room, eat-in kitchen and a master bedroom with a walk-in dressing room. The one-acre property includes a full basement and attached three-car garage. Taxes: $17,813. Michael Watts, Michael J. Watts & Associates, 631-650-9933

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses: 63

Price range: $250,000 - $5.999 million

Tax range: $6,663 - $48,187