A home built of solid wood logs is on the market in Manorville for $518,000. Annual property taxes are $11,324

“It’s very unique,” says listing agent Dianne Melendez of Executive Group Realty, adding that the home was built by a company that shares the name of the perennial children’s toy building set: “Lincoln Logs.”

The house is actually really well made,” says Melendez, who is co-listing the home with Sergio Saia. “The prior owner had the house built specifically to his specifications and it was very well made because he was planning to stay there forever.”

The 2,156-square-foot home, which has three bedrooms and 2½ baths, features a living room with wood-burning stove, wood-paneled rooms throughout, solar panels and a second floor balcony that can be accessed either from the master bedroom or an outdoor staircase leading to the deck.

“When you go into the main room, the walls in there are all wood and you also have exposed beams and skylights, which makes it really interesting,” says Melendez. “It almost gives it a lodge look.”

Recent updates include a new kitchen, two bathrooms, deck, water heater and boiler. The home’s logs were just stripped, sanded and stained.

The fenced property has buried power lines and includes a homemade 10-by-10-foot shed with electricity and 10 acres of undeveloped land behind it.

Located in the Eastport-South Manor School District, the house is between the Long Island Expressway and Sunrise Highway. The home is close to farms, farm stands, the Long Island Game Farm, Splish Splash Water Park, Tanger Outlets, vineyards, beaches and the Hamptons.

“It’s really like a gateway to the Hamptons,” says Melendez.