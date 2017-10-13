Marc Anthony’s Brookville compound, which first hit the market in early 2015 for $12 million, sold for $4.5 million, says the listing agent.

The gated 8.5-acre property includes a 10,000-square-foot mansion, a 4,000-square-foot Colonial, and a barn that the Latin pop star once converted into a dance studio for ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, who once lived at the house, says Andrea Attanasio of Long Island Homes of Distinction, the co-listing agent with Teresa Angelino.

After the house first hit the market with another real estate agency in 2015, it was relisted in November 2015 for $9 million. It was reduced in July 2016 by more than $2 million and was last listed earlier this year with an asking price of $5.995 million.

“Marc, at this point, he was complacent with the deal, I would say,” Attanasio says. “Of course he probably would have liked to recuperate more for it because he invested more. But at this point in his life, it was time for him to let it go.”

The property is a combination of two parcels, Attanasio says. One contains the Old English manor house that Anthony originally purchased, and the adjacent lot features the Colonial, which Anthony later purchased during his 10-year marriage to Lopez for added privacy and used as a guesthouse, she adds.

When the dance studio, which is heated and has a bathroom, was being constructed for Lopez, “Marc finished the facade on it to make it look like another little house,” Attanasio says.

The main house, with 10 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, boasts a recording studio and home theater. The property, with taxes of $125,869, also has a pool and tennis court.

“The owners are thrilled,” Attanasio says. “They realize they got a beautiful property for the price, considering what it started at. They’re probably going to be developing the property even more.”