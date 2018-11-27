The 10,000-square-foot Brookville home that Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez once shared will be torn down, says the new owner.

"It's an old house," said Pailla Malla Reddy who, according to public records, purchased the 1941 Georgian-style brick mansion in 2017 for $4.5 million. The 8.5-acre gated compound was first listed in 2015 for $12 million.

Reddy said there were "a lot of things to fix" in the home, explaining, "it would cost too much money." Reddy, who now lives in Brookville about a quarter-mile away, said he plans to build a new house of about 15,000 to 17,000 square feet.

Brookville granted approval to start demolition Nov. 26, confirmed Tim Dougherty, village administrator. The Reddys have requested permission to remove everything but one structure on the property, a detached garage to be used for storage, Dougherty said.

Reddy, who works in the pharmaceutical industry, said he and his wife, Sadhana Reddy, plan to build a new house for them and their two children, one who is in college and the other who is in medical school. He said they hope to have the new foundation poured for the house before Dec. 14.

A tag sale was held at the property in September, said Mona Scavo of Freeport-based Tag Sales by Mona, which organized the event. The online announcement made it clear the sale was being held at the now-divorced star couple's former home, where "everything including the bathrooms sinks" was up for grabs. Items included parts of the home theater, wood paneling in the library, clothing hooks in the room the couple's twins Max and Emme once shared, and the entire kitchen, Scavo said, adding that all of these pieces and others were sold.

Shoppers, who had to make an appointment to shop, even asked to buy the toilet seats, Scavo said. "I was, like, I guess, if that's what you want," she said.

After the commission, the sale took in $15,000 to $20,000, Pailla Malla Reddy said.

Representatives for Anthony and Lopez could not be reached.