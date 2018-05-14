An East Hampton windmill house where Marilyn Monroe is believed to have stayed is available to rent this summer for $55,000, says the listing agent.

The two-bedroom home, which was built in 1830 as a working windmill and converted to a house in the 1950s, was where Monroe and her husband Arthur Miller are said to have spent a weekend during their stay in Hamptons in the 1950s to take advantage of the property’s seclusion.

“It’s charming, but it is also very private because the windmill sits about an eighth of a mile up a driveway and you cannot see it from any road,” says listing agent Bobby Rosenbaum of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “I think that’s what Marilyn and Arthur loved about it.”

Situated on 5.5 acres, the 1,100-square-foot cottage was originally converted to a guesthouse for Samuel Rubin, the founder of Faberge Perfumes. The three-level house includes an octagon-shaped living room, a kitchen and full bathroom. The main and second level each have a bedroom. The top level houses the original mechanics of the windmill and is currently used as a cedar closet, Rosenbaum says.

The property, which also includes an outdoor shower and a dog run, borders a working farm and apple orchard.

Rosenbaum says he is unsure if Monroe and Miller were paid renters or used the house as guests of Rubin’s. The cottage has been rented by other celebrities, including writer Kurt Vonnegut and actor Terence Stamp, says Rosenbaum.

The house, which was recently on the market for $8.5 million, is also available as a yearly rental for $68,000, Rosenbaum says.