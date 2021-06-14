Massapequa home on deep-water canal lists for $874,900
A Contemporary home situated along a deep-water canal is listing in Massapequa for $874,900.
Built in 1908, the 2.374-square-foot home was recently updated with porcelain flooring in the kitchen and dining room, a stainless steel handrail on the stairs leading to the second floor, solar panels and roof.
"They have a magnificent second floor master bathroom," says listing agent Theresa Slomin of Theresa Slomin Realty. "That’s probably the highlight of the house itself, other than the water."
In addition to a large bedroom area with cathedral ceiling, the suite has two 10-foot closets, separate dressing area, and sliding doors that lead to a balcony, with new flooring and banister, that overlooks the water.
Other features of the four-bedroom, 2½-bath home are a two-story-high foyer and living room, recessed lighting, central air conditioning, decorative columns in front of the step-down dining room, and a first floor bedroom, which can be converted into a home office, notes Slomin.
The property, which has two-year-old bulkhead and a large multilevel deck, is close to Florence Beach and Anchor Park.
"It’s just minutes to the Great South Bay," Slomin says.
The annual property taxes are $16,606.