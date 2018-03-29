A Massapequa home rebuilt in 2015 after superstorm Sandy was turned into a modern showcase of European finishes. It is on the market for $1.445 million.

The three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bathroom home sits on South Oyster Bay with a private beach and a dock. Inside is a kitchen with Scavolini cabinets and glass and ceramic tiles imported from Spain and Italy. The kitchen was featured in House Magazine last year.

There are radiant heated floors and the heating, air conditioning, lighting, two gas fireplaces and security system can be controlled from a smartphone or tablet.

The property is listed with Hamza Sawal and Elaine Patterson of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.