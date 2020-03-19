THE SCOOP

Once a place where planes landed, according to the Newsday book "Hometown Long Island," the incorporated village of Massapequa Park is now more known for its hometown feel.

“Massapequa Park is a cozy little town, especially around the holidays,” says Gina Fini, listing agent at Exit Realty Dreams. During Halloween and Christmas, Park Boulevard is decorated and the street is closed for a short period so families can walk the area safely and enjoy holiday events, Fini says. “And the summer fairs are beautiful,” she says.

There are no new municipal projects in the village, which awaits county and state funding from New York Rising to address village drainage issues as a result of superstorm Sandy, says Dan Pearl, village trustee and mayoral candidate. “Massapequa Park is a friendly, close-knit community, much like back in the 1950s and '60s,” he says.

The housing inventory is largely split-levels, but the Bar Harbour and Old Harbour Green areas are home to mostly Georgian Colonials, according to Fini. “Those areas are elevated and generally not affected by flooding,” Fini says.

“It’s hard to say which park is nicer around here,” says longtime resident Annie Fairchild. “Brady Park has sports facilities and a walking trail. And Colleran Park is all about relaxation and a view of the water.”

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There is one condo on the market, and it is priced at $599,000.

SALE PRICES

Between Feb. 1, 2019, and Feb. 24, 2020, there were 230 home sales with a median sale price of $515,000, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $302,000 and the high was $1,950,000. During that period a year earlier there were 196 home sales with a median sale price of $505,000. The price range was $300,000 to $1,293,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Oyster Bay

Area square miles 2.2

ZIP code 11762

Population 17,008

Median age 43.3

Median household income $123,102

Median home value $510,500*

LIRR to NYC From 54 to 66 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $308

School district Massapequa, Farmingdale

High school graduation rate 96%

Earning Advanced Regents diploma 66%

Parks Brady Park, Colleran Park, Mansfield Memorial Park

Nearest hospitals Plainview Hospital (6.8 miles), Nassau University Medical Center (6.2 miles)

Police precinct Seventh

Bus transportation Four NICE (Nassau Inter-County Express) routes, all start at Sunrise Mall and terminate at either the Hicksville or Hempstead Transit Centers. Fare: $3 with MTA card, $2.75 cash, nicebus.com, 516-336-6600

Claim to fame The area once had its own airport, the Fitzmaurice Flying Field on Roosevelt Avenue, named in 1929 for James Fitzmaurice, the first person to fly a plane from Europe to the United States.

NOW ON THE MARKET

$999,000

Sporting 3,000 square feet of living space, this four-bedroom, 2½-bath Georgian Colonial home features a 27-foot living room, a formal dining room, a great room with a fireplace and radiant heat flooring in the foyer and kitchen. The backyard features maximal stone work, a waterfall and an outdoor kitchen. Taxes are $27,301. Giovanna Fini, Exit Realty Dreams, 516-799-7999.

$609,990

On the market since only March 7, this three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom split level home is the product of a renovation within the past five years. Updates include new stone and vinyl siding, an eat-in kitchen, central air conditioning, a brick paver patio and a Trex deck in the backyard. Taxes are $9,482. Larry Theodore, Century 21 American Homes, 516-293-2323.

$479,999

Built in 1954 and featuring a barrel ceiling in the living room, this three-bedroom, 1½-bath split level home includes hardwood floors, central air conditioning, an eat-in kitchen with a skylight and a master bedroom with a half bathroom. Taxes are $15,919. Anthony Napolitano, Anthony Napolitano Homes, 516-798-4200.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1,125,000

Address Thornwood Road

Style High-ranch

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 4

Built 1961

Lot size .33 acre

Taxes $23,000

+/- list price +$74,990

Days on the market 210

$525,000

Address Pacific Street

Style Cape

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 1

Built 1950

Lot size 60x100

Taxes $13,259

+/- list price -$44,000

Days on the market 138

$335,000

Address 2nd Avenue

Style Cape

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 1

Built 1956

Lot size 75x100

Taxes $10,253

+/- list price -$45,000

Days on the market 106

On Multiple Listing Service

Number of listings 53

Price range $410,000 to $1,199,000

Tax range $7,451 to $27,301