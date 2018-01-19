SCOOP Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino, a lifelong Massapequa resident, says his hometown is ideal for those who have a special affinity for the waterfront. Originally referred to as “Great Water Land,” the area’s access to the the South Oyster Bay remains “one of the most tremendous allures to the community,” Saladino says.

With waterfront homes, marinas and easy access to beaches, Massapequa has plenty of offerings for water lovers.

The area also boasts an award-winning school district, with Massapequa High School having been designated a 2017 National Blue Ribbon as an “exemplary high-performing school” by the US. Department of Education.

Saladino describes Massapequa as safe and family-friendly, noting that statistics show Nassau County is the safest suburban county in America and “within Nassau County, one of the lowest crime rates is the Massapequas.”

Home prices in Massapequa range from about $300,000 to nearly $2 million, says Jay Nociforo of Exit Realty Premier. Most high-end homes are in the waterfront sections of the hamlet, such as Harbor Green, but “just north of Sunrise Highway, we have had quite a few new construction sales in the $800,000 range, which never happened in the past,” she says.

Massapequa originally featured mainly Capes, split-levels and ranches, but the new construction boom has increased the number of center hall Colonials, Nociforo says. The area, she adds, also features affordable housing for seniors, as well as condos and co-ops on the outskirts of Massapequa.

In addition to convenient access via the Wantagh Parkway to Jones Beach, Massapequa is home to Philip B. Healey Beach at Florence Avenue, which is for Town of Oyster Bay residents. The 423-acre Massapequa Preserve includes one of the endpoints of the Greenbelt Trail. Massapequa is also home to All-American Burger, an old-fashioned and affordable fast-food eatery that is a popular post-beach stop.

Parks nearby include John J. Burns Park, which offers various athletic fields and courts, a boat launch and walking trail.

With notable natives such as Jerry Seinfeld and Alec Baldwin, Massapequa has a long history of “being a hotbed of talented people from many different walks of life,” Saladino says.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES There are no condos or co-ops on the market.

SALES PRICE Between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2017, there were 486 home sales, with a median sale price of $480,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $185,000 and the high was $1.39 million. During that period a year earlier, there were 495 home sales with a median sale price of $462,500. The price range was $157,000 to $1.25 million.

SCHOOLS Most students attend Massapequa High School.

OTHER STATS

Town Oyster Bay

Area 3.6 square miles

ZIP code 11758

Population 21,685

Median age 43.1

Median household income $122,748

Median home value $501,250*

LIRR to NYC 47 to 63 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $297

School district Massapequa

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

$1.287 million

DIVISION AVENUE After 230 days on the market, this bayfront Contemporary, with six bedrooms and five bathrooms, sold for $113,000 less than its asking price. The main level of the house includes a living room, formal dining room, den and kitchen with white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a center island. The 1935 house, featuring a 1 1⁄2-car garage, has two en suite bedrooms. The 158-by-100-foot property, at the end of a canal, includes an outdoor kitchen, in-ground pool and hot tub. The taxes are $26,033.

$700,000

TANWOOD DRIVE This four-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bathroom split-level sold for $49,000 less than its asking price after 137 days on the market. A covered front porch leads to the main entry and foyer of the 1958 house. A first-level den features sliding glass doors that open to the patio and in-ground pool in the backyard. The main level includes formal living and dining rooms and an eat-in kitchen. The master bedroom features a full bathroom. The 101-by-102-foot property, with taxes of $14,649, includes an attached two-car garage.

$399,000

HICKSVILLE ROAD Originally listed for $437,000, this three-bedroom expanded-ranch sold in November after 203 days on the market. The house, with two full bathrooms, was built in 1950 and redone in 2009, according to the listing. The eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances and French doors that open to an enclosed patio. There is also a living room with a fireplace and a formal dining room. The roughly 0.17-acre property has taxes of $9,790.

NOW ON THE MARKET

Starter

$375,000 This Cape, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, includes a living room, den, eat-in kitchen and formal dining room. The 51-by-108-foot property, with taxes of $11,470, includes a detached one-car garage. Frank DellAccio, Century 21 AA Realty, 631-226-5995.

Trade-Up

$729,000 This four-bedroom, three-bathroom Colonial includes a living room with 20-foot vaulted ceilings and second-floor open loft area, a den with vaulted ceilings, and a master suite with a custom bathroom. The 60-by-142-foot property has taxes of $21,443. The Michele and Mark Goodman Team, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-655-6613.

High-End

$1,499,990 This waterfront split-level, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, has an open floor plan with formal living and dining rooms and a granite eat-in kitchen. The half-acre property includes a fenced pool and two-car garage. Taxes: $34,319. Jay Nociforo, The Nociforo Team, Exit Realty Premier, 516-287-0877.

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses 62

Price range $350,000-$1.55 million

Tax range $9,193-$52,401